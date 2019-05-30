Nottinghamshire dogs offered op-paw-tunity of a lifetime with new role at travel company

Nottinghamshire dogs are being invited to apply for a pawsome new job - with plenty of perks on offer for their owners too.

The team at Canine Cottages have launched their biggest recruitment drive to date and are searching for ten special dogs from around the UK to join them as Canine Critics.

After the success of last year's Canine Critic, Poppy, Canine Cottages are now recruiting ten dogs across the country to fill the role.

Successful applicants (and their owners) will receive free UK holidays, days out and products to review.

Canine Critics will act as the paws on the ground, sniffing out the best dog-friendly adventures and spend time reviewing cottage holidays.

Applications are open until midnight on June 23, with interested parties invited to upload a favourite photo, ideally one showing the dog's personality, and completing a short online application form. The selection panel, which includes last year's Canine Critic, will be looking for dogs with personality and an obvious love of travel and adventure.

Last year's Canine Critic Poppy the Cockapoo

Canine Cottages PR Manager, Jo Price says: “Due to the overwhelming success of Canine Critic 2018, with the recruitment of the adorable Poppy the Cockapoo who went on to become an invaluable member of our team, we have decided to maximise the fun this year and recruit no less than ten new furry members of staff who we hope will become the beating heart of this unique brand.



“This is a fantastic opportunity for the UK’s most faithful friends and we’re looking for a diverse selection of ‘real’ dogs with character who love to travel, are not camera shy and who have a willing human who can accompany them on their adventures.”

However, competition for one of the coveted positions will be tough, as over twenty thousand hopeful hounds have already pre-registered in a bid to be one of the first applicants to be considered.



Former Canine Critic pup-parent, Cara Whitehouse, offered this year’s applicants the following advice: “Pick a photo that shows off exactly why you think your dog would be the perfect Canine Critic; it’s the first thing the judges will see.

"We used a picture that really showed off Poppy’s love for exploring; she’d already done lots of travelling with us, so we tried to get that across in our application as well as showing off a bit of her personality through some of our answers.”



For more details, and to apply, see the website.