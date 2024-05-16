Nottinghamshire fails to meet whooping cough vaccination target – as cases explode across England

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proportion of babies in Nottinghamshire vaccinated against whooping cough failed to meet a key health target, new figures show.

It comes as cases of the respiratory disease have exploded this year, with the UK Health and Security Authority confirming the number of reported cases in 2024 is more than three times as many as last year.

A leading health expert has warned more babies will die if vaccination rates across the country do not rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UKHSA figures show 94.8 per cent of babies in Nottinghamshire had received their six-in-one vaccine by their first birthday, which provides immunisation against a range of diseases including whooping cough.

The proportion of babies in Nottinghamshire vaccinated against whooping cough failed to meet a key health target

This was up slightly from 94.3 per cent the year before.

It means Nottinghamshire did not reach the 95 per cent vaccination target set by the UKHSA.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, consultant paediatrician and chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme under-vaccination is putting "the most vulnerable – those who are too young to have been vaccinated – at greatest risk".

He said the "only thing we can actually do" about rising cases is to ensure higher vaccination rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He warned: "The troubling thing is that if we continue to have high rates of spread and low rates of vaccination, there will be more babies severely affected and sadly there will be more deaths."

The UKHSA confirmed five babies in England died after being diagnosed with whooping cough in the three months to March.

Meanwhile, in the year to April 21, GPs nationally reported 9,575 suspected cases of whooping cough to the UKHSA.

This included 275 in Nottinghamshire.

Not all these cases will be confirmed as whooping cough. The UKHSA, which does not release local data, said there were 2,793 confirmed cases in England in the three months to March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That compares to just 858 cases for the whole of 2023, while in March alone, some 1,319 cases were reported, according to the provisional data.

Pregnant women can also receive a whooping cough vaccine, though just 59.3 per cent in England did between October and December 2023.

This was down almost 16 per cent on the same quarter in 2016-17.

Sir Andrew said: "Very importantly, for this very vulnerable group, those who are too young to be vaccinated, is the vaccination rates in pregnant women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Very worryingly, those have fallen from a peak of about 75% of women being vaccinated during pregnancy to under 60 per cent today, and that’s what puts these very young infants at particular risk."

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, said: "With cases of whooping cough continuing to rise sharply across the country, and today’s figures sadly showing five infant deaths, it is vital that families come forward to get the protection they need.