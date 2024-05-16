Nottinghamshire former mineworkers vow to 'fight with last breath' against 'pension scandal'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of former mineworkers – including campaigners from Nottinghamshire – protested outside Downing Street and Parliament.

Former mineworkers and mining widows claim they discovered – through a freedom of information request – that the government has taken £420 million from the Mineworkers Pension Scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1994, a privatisation agreement was signed, meaning the government would receive half of any surplus cash from a miners' pension scheme in return for guaranteeing that pensions would increase.

Mick Newton and Grahame Morris MP (Easington, North East) in Trafalgar Square before the march on Downing Street and Westminster. Grahame Morris is the MP who led the debate in Parliament.

The government confirmed that it had received £4.8 billion from the scheme over the last 30 years.

However, campaigners believe the figure is closer to £8 billion and responded by marching to Downing Street to demand a fair share of what was promised.

Campaigners said they believe if current trends continue, the government could take another £1 billion over the next decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mick Newton, former Thorseby miner and campaigner, said: “The government has now received over £5 billion from the Pension Fund since 1994 when a spurious government guarantee was put in place to protect Mineworkers Pensions.

Mick Newton with fellow campaigners.

“Moreover if current trends continue, the government will take yet another £1 billion over the next ten years.”

In 2019, mineworkers from across the UK presented a 100,000-paper petition to Downing Street to stop the ongoing injustice.

In 2021, a parliamentary select committee inquiry ruled heavily in favour of the 130,000 mineworkers and widows who belong to the pension scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BEIS parliamentary select committee ruled that the government should stop this practice and return money to the miners.

The committee also recognised this as “unconscionable.”

Campaigners said the current arrangements for mineworkers' pensions are “nothing short of an insult for decades of hard work in dangerous, life-threatening conditions”.

Mick added: “Pensioners deserve better and to this end we will once again make our voices heard within the corridors of power.

“It is also a national scandal that retired mineworkers have to fight for justice, when a great many of us have longstanding health issues.

“We believe the government is punishing the miner's all the way to the grave.