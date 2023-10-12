Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ramblers – a charity for walkers – has carried out extensive analysis of how footpaths have changed over the past century and estimates 532 miles of protected footpath has been lost in Nottinghamshire since the turn of the 20th century.

Public rights of way are paths that anyone has a legal right to use.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While these are predominantly used by walkers, they can include bridleways also used by cyclists and horse riders.

New figures reveal more than 500 miles of footpaths have disappeared in Nottinghamshire in the last century. Photo: Other

Further research from the Ramblers and the New Economics Foundation think tank shows the average postcode in Nottinghamshire has 2,800 metres of footpath within a 10-minute walk.

However, the charity has warned people across the country are missing out on the benefits of walking in nature.

Jack Cornish, head of paths at the Ramblers, said readily available walking routes can have a ‘massive impact’ on health outcomes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, he warned these currently benefit ‘the old, the healthy, the wealthy and the white’, while those in more deprived areas have far less access to nature.

The charity has further called for a £650 million investment in paths across England and Wales.

In total, nearly 50,000 miles of public right of way have been lost in the UK over the past century.

In recent years, the Government has been exploring the possibilities of ‘social prescribing’, with trials announced in 11 local authorities in England last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trials will see patients prescribed activities including walking and cycling as an alternative or alongside medication.

Separate figures from the Department for Transport show 57 per cent of Nottinghamshire residents walked for leisure at least once a week last year – slightly higher than the England average of 56 per cent.

A spokesperson for the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: "We are committed to increasing access to nature and our Environmental Improvement Plan sets out our ambition for every household to be within a 15-minute walk of a green or blue space."