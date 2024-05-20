Nottinghamshire Healthcare Trust receives £15k Sport England funding to boost patients’ mental health through physical activity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottinghamshire Healthcare is delighted to have been awarded £15,000 in funding from Sport England for its Be Active Integrated Pathway initiative which aims to bridge the gap of physical and mental wellbeing between inpatient and community settings, fostering continuity of care for mental health patients.

The Be Active Integrated Pathway initiative, which will start in September 2024 and will run until the end of August 2025, has been developed by The Live Team, who work across the Trust’s Mental Health Care Group supporting patient involvement, engagement and experience throughout meaningful activity, therapeutic spaces and community links.

The team of healthcare professionals will work closely with certified fitness instructors to design and deliver fitness sessions tailored to the unique care needs and preferences of inpatients across multiple mental health sites. By weaving together the principles of the NHS 5 ways of wellbeing, their vision is to empower inpatients to become active participants in their mental health journey.

They will also establish partnerships with local fitness groups and community organisations which is important to ensure the sustainability and long-term impact of the initiative.

Fran Farabella, Assistant Practitioner in The Live Team said: “It’s fantastic that we have been awarded funding for such an important initiative. Our initiative’s approach prioritises mental health enhancement through physical activity, seamlessly bridging the gap between mental and physical well-being, in addition to sustainability, equipment provision, and patient accessibility, aiming to establish a model of care across Nottinghamshire Healthcare.

“We recognise that mental health is not isolate from physical wellbeing; they are intertwined, forming the foundation for overall wellbeing. In the disadvantaged areas we serve, where health disparities are more pronounced, our commitment to comprehensive care is paramount.”

Becky Sutton, Chief Operating Officer, said about the project: “I am absolutely delighted that The Live Team has been awarded this funding. Physical activity is just as important as our mental health and this initiative, which champions holistic wellbeing and promotes inclusivity, enables patients to have more access to physical exercise with tailored sessions suited to their own needs and abilities.

“I’m excited to see the development of this project in the coming months and the positive impact it will have on patients in our mental health services.”