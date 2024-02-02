Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The partnership comes after a successful 18-months supporting community crisis charity, Hope Nottingham, which received £10,964 from Victoria Centre fundraising in 2023 alone.

Seasonal events held at the centre, where visitors were invited to make voluntary donations towards the centre’s chosen charity, have included the Glow Room, Victoria Springs and, most recently, its Nordic Brights experience for Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further contributions have also been made through ‘penny wish’ donations, thrown into the centre’s Emett Clock.

Nottinghamshire Hospice named as Victoria Centre's new charity of the year.

Commenting on its new partnership, Nigel Wheatley, centre director at Victoria Centre, said:

“As another year begins, I’m pleased to announce that Nottinghamshire Hospice is our new chosen charity. Over the years, we’ve been proud to raise significant sums of money for our previous charity partners, like Hope Nottingham, and we’re confident that this latest partnership will be no different.

“Given our track record, shoppers have almost come to expect some fantastic events from us - events that are both fun, engaging and free for anyone to attend, all with the option to donate to our chosen charity. Our teams are already working behind the scenes to put plans in place for a string of exciting events throughout the year. And, based on the continued generosity of our shoppers, we’ve no doubt we’ll be able to raise an incredible sum of money for Nottinghamshire Hospice that will go some way to support the life-changing work they carry out within the community.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adam Huckerby, Corporate Fundraiser, from Nottinghamshire Hospice, added:

“We’re so thrilled to be working with Victoria Centre as its chosen charity partner. Over the last few years, we’ve seen the centre raise significant sums of money for other local charities. We know this money will have a huge impact on patients and the teams working day-in-day-out to deliver those important services.

“At Nottinghamshire Hospice, our mission is to care for local people who have been told their illness cannot be cured, while also providing vital support for their families. For us to operate though, we rely heavily on the generosity of local people, so we’re delighted to be teaming up with Victoria Centre.

For more information on Nottinghamshire Hospice, visit https://www.nottshospice.org/ and to donate online, click here.