Nottinghamshire hospital car parks: Should NHS workers have to pay?

Parking fees for NHS staff are a contentious issue, as many believe these fees add an ‘unnecessary financial burden’ on workers, while others feel that the ‘cost is minimal’ and are willing to pay it. But what do you think?

Most trusts have already reintroduced charges since the Coronavirus pandemic, when government funding meant it was free nearly everywhere.

There are ongoing concerns regarding staff parking fees that Nottinghamshire readers have raised over the past few years, with many still feeling the same about the topic.

These concerns include how parking permits do not always guarantee staff members a parking space, worries about the security of parking areas, and the argument that NHS workers should not have to pay for parking or face additional parking fines while saving lives.

Parking fees for NHS staff has been a long-standing concern for readers. (Pictured: Mansfield, Kings Mill Hospital, Sutton).

Some feel this adds a financial burden on employees who already work long hours and, depending on their position, earn an average (and sometimes below average) salary.

Recent figures indicate that monthly staff parking costs can be up to £50, depending on the hospital and the type of permit obtained.

Staff parking at Sherwood Forest Hospitals

Earlier this year on January 1, 2025, Sherwood Forest Hospital FT said it had made the “difficult decision” to bring back these charges.

Kings Mill Hospital in Sutton.

A spokesperson said: “When national funding provided by the Government ended in April 2022, Sherwood Forest Hospitals took the decision to absorb the costs and continue providing free staff parking to support colleagues with the increased costs of living while national pay negotiations were taking place.

“Due to growth in demand at our hospitals resulting in increased spend on clinical supplies and services, rising costs and no access to additional funding, the trust is no longer able to absorb the costs of staff parking.

“Sherwood Forest Hospitals was one of the last trusts anywhere in the country to take the difficult decision to reintroduce staff parking charges.

“As a trust, we are continuing to explore opportunities to improve how people access our car parks.

Mansfield Community Hospital on Stockwell Gate.

“All our car parks are regularly patrolled by members of the security team to ensure that those parking there can do so safely.”

According to the trust’s website, all employees who wish to park on-site at any of the trust’s King’s Mill, Newark, or Mansfield Community Hospital car parks are required to apply online for a new staff parking permit and set up a monthly payment.

Costs for staff parking are as follows:

£16 per month for colleagues working more than 25 hours a week

£8 per month for colleagues working 25 hours or less per week

£12.50 per month for night shift workers working more than 25 hours a week

£6.25 per month for night shift workers working 25 hours or less per week

Bassetlaw Hospital, Kilton Hill, Worksop.

Outlined by Sherwood Forest Hospital Trust, those who are entitled to free staff car parking include Band 2 colleagues (and Medirest and Skanska equivalents), volunteers and Blue Badge holders.

Their website, at www.sfh-tr.nhs.uk/work-for-us/travelling-to-work/staff-parking/, states that free parking is also available to colleagues where their shifts start and finish between the hours of 7.31pm and 7.59am.

There are also reduced rates for apprentices and for medical, nursing and AHP students on placement who will pay a part-time rate of £8 regardless of how many hours they work.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals staff parking

Allocated £46.82 per month – Allocated parking to a specific space on the site you are based at, also access to unallocated parking on other Trust sites (very limited numbers)

Unallocated £23.46 per month – Unallocated parking in specific car parks across all sites

Unallocated concession £14.36 per month – Unallocated parking in specific car parks. This is for staff who make under £24,336 per annum

Weekend and cross-site £7.28 per month – Access to all patient car parks on weekends

All parking is free 6pm to 9am daily for everyone and all day on bank holidays

The trust offers the park and ride at Doncaster Royal Infirmary which runs from Doncaster Racecourse and contains a few hundred spaces.

Car park at Bassetlaw Hospital, Worksop.

This is free of charge, and is serviced by a regular shuttle service which picks up and drops off every 20 minutes.

Similarly shuttles run between all hospital sites which are free for all riders.

Doctor Kirsty Edmondson Jones, director of infrastructure at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “Parking at our hospitals must balance availability for patients, visitors, and colleagues.

“With limited spaces and high demand, charges help ensure parking spots become available at regular intervals, so that those who need to access our sites can do so.

“To support colleagues, we offer a permit system with tiered pricing based on salary and usage, alongside free parking between 6pm and 9am daily.

“Additionally, our free Park and Ride service at Doncaster Royal Infirmary operates on weekdays from 6am to 11pm, with inter-site shuttles.

“We work closely with our security partners to ensure that any fines issued do not place colleagues into hardship and look to offer discounts wherever possible.

“Parking charges are benchmarked against national and regional averages, and concessions are available for disabled visitors, frequent attenders, and parents of inpatient children.

“This approach aims to make the best use of the limited space available to us, while reinvesting funds into infrastructure and transport services to support colleagues, patients and visitors alike.”

Nottingham University Hospitals parking fees for NHS workers

Although Nottingham University Hospitals, responsible for Nottingham City Hospital and Queen's Medical Centre, encourages city-based staff to use public transport instead of driving to work, they do have staff permit options available.

According to the guidelines on their website, www.nuh.nhs.uk, permits are priced between £25 and £50, with security personnel monitoring the car parks with the power to issue parking contravention notices (PCNs) to anyone found parking without a permit, blocking others, or outside of designated parking bays.

Ongoing concerns about NHS staff parking fees

Concerns have recently arisen regarding the reintroduction of parking fees for NHS staff in Nottinghamshire.

With these concerns rearing their head again, we’ve asked readers what they think about the parking fees as of 2025.

In comments on our Facebook page, Lindsay Childerley said parking “should be free to staff” – or they should “be given a much cheaper rate”.

Melanie Dring added: “They shouldn't have to pay. Shocking really.”

One Mansfield NHS worker shared how they did not mind paying for parking but explained that if workers could not get a space – they had been issued with a parking ticket and threatening letters through the post in the past.

Another anonymous NHS worker shared similar concerns, as the King's Mill Hospital worker shared that a major issue is how parking fees are now paid via direct debit, rather than being deducted from wages as they were previously.

They said this change has added to the financial strain caused by rising living costs.

Additionally, many employees are reportedly receiving parking fines that date back to the previous car park owner.

The staff member expressed concern that fines will only continue now that fees have been reintroduced, which they described as a ‘gruelling’ concept to deal with after a challenging long shift.

Claire Wood, an NHS worker, stated that she does not mind paying for parking; however, she believes it should be free for all medical students who are not compensated for their work.

Conal O'Donnell said: “All hospital staff should get free parking.”

Louise Barker believes that no one should pay for parking at a hospital, whether they are staff, patients, or visitors.

But Nick Martin felt differently about the subject.

He said: “Everyone else has to pay to park so why shouldn't workers?

“Most workers have to pay for parking if your place hasn't got parking so, what's the difference?”

UNISON, one of the UK's largest trade unions with 1.3 million members, advocates for free hospital parking for NHS staff across the UK.

The union hopes to see these charges completely abolished for all NHS staff.

Rachel Perry-Doyle, UNISON East Midlands regional organiser, said: “Charging NHS staff for parking not only adds unnecessary financial strain but also sends the wrong message to those who dedicate their lives to saving the lives of others.

“It’s unacceptable that they are being forced to pay to park while they’re on shift, particularly when many are already facing low pay and high workloads.

“UNISON East Midlands stands firm in opposing these charges and calls for hospital trusts to support their staff by providing free, accessible parking.”