Nottinghamshire makeup artist becomes Instagram star using her body as a canvas for her incredible creations

A self-taught makeup artist from Nottinghamshire who uses her body as a canvas to transform into bizarre and terrifying creatures has become an Instagram star after going viral.

Tiffany Hunt, 23, started her hobby as a child when she played with her mum’s eyeliner and lipstick to turn herself into monsters to scare her friends.

Tiffany spends hours transforming her own body into various creations using make-up

Her passion grew and two years ago she began posting pictures of her creations on Instagram including tutorials on how to apply makeup.

She now has more than 400,000 followers worldwide and hopes to make her hobby a full-time job.

Tiffany, a part-time shop worker, spends hours transforming her own body into bizarre and scary creations at her home in Sherwood.

Her transformations include cupid, a rainbow unicorn, a terrifying Halloween corpse and a radiant butterfly.

She is completely self-taught and began experimenting with make-up at the age of 11

Tiffany said: “I have always been artistic and loved drawing. The makeup started as a by-product of that when I was 11 at secondary school.

“I just used my face as a canvas instead and started using different products and techniques.

“I had to sacrifice my clothes and get rid of my wardrobe in my room to make way for all the drawers to store all of my makeup.

“I just have a mirror on a fold out dining table and the white backdrop is just the wall in the dining room.

She now has more than 400,000 followers on Instagram

“I light the video up using a ring lamp on top of a Lidl shopping basket.

“Sometimes I stay up until 3am to do looks and post them on my Instagram. Just months after first starting, I had 100,000 followers.

“I just love spending an hour or so doing something and it gives me more confidence – you feel different in a way like a whole new person.”

Tiffany reached the top five of the NYX face awards in 2018 which celebrates the makeup artists creativity and expression.

One of Tiffany's creations

She added: “I never really started my Instagram with the intention of growing it to the size it is now – it is so crazy and overwhelming.

“A lot of people are now turning to YouTube to learn because you are learning from different people and it is so expensive to learn makeup at university.

“I am completely self-taught and encourage people to learn from people online.

“I would love to work on movies and to travel and do something different every day – I don’t want to be doing the same thing day in day out.”

Tiffany does makeup for clients when she is not at John Lewis and they book in to be transformed by her paintbrushes and glitter.

She charges up to £60 an hour depending on body paint and Tiffany sketches out her designs before creating the finished product.