Nottinghamshire man living in LA speaks of devastation as communities torn apart by wildfires

Fire crews are struggling to contain wildfires in California as more continue to erupt. (Photo: Getty Images)

A man originally from North Nottinghamshire, now residing in Los Angeles, has spoken out about the destructive effects of wildfires on his community, commending the brave efforts of firefighters as residents endure an unprecedented crisis.

Andrew Yates, 52, grew up in Warsop with family across the Nottinghamshire, but has lived in Southern Santa Monica for 16 years, working in the hospitality industry.

While in California, he has witnessed numerous wildfires over the years; however, he said he has never seen such devastation in residential areas so close to home, with ‘apocalyptic’ scenes throughout Los Angeles County.

He explained: “Communities are being decimated by the fires, which are spreading rapidly due to gusts of wind reaching 40 to 80 miles per hour. It has been a scary few days. Currently, we are not evacuating as yet but we have a go-bag ready with essentials, in case the call comes.”

Andrew shared an image of the view from his home in Southern Santa Monica as the wildfires rage on.

Andrew lives in Southern Santa Monica, about four miles south of the Palisades, an area of Los Angeles where a wildfire has destroyed thousands of acres of land, livelihoods, neighbourhoods, and communities.

A series of rapidly spreading wildfires have covered the area with a dense cloud of smoke and ash, devastating the city from the Pacific Coast to inland Pasadena.

Despite the frightening views from his home, with fires raging against the sky line and the possibility of evacuation on the horizon if the situation worsens, Andrew was eager to raise awareness about how people can support those affected in neighbouring communities.

He said: “There are people on the highway leaving their cars and fleeing on foot with their children, pets, with nothing but a suitcase of essentials as their homes and livelihoods have been destroyed. We've never seen anything like this here.”

Currently, five people have lost their lives, over 2,000 structures have been destroyed, and at least 130,000 residents are under evacuation orders due to the wildfires.

Andrew added: “Those men and women at the Los Angeles Fire Department are overwhelmed right now.

“Additional support is coming, but they are at their limit.

“Each and every one of them is an angel. Any support they can receive at this time would be most helpful.”

Those keen to help communities on the ground can contribute to the LAFD Wildfire Emergency Funding Alert at https://shorturl.at/sztG0.

The Red Cross is currently assisting thousands displaced by the fires, with shelters opening for residents fleeting the flames.

Donations to the Red Cross can be made via www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html.

Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organisation, is actively assisting LA-based animal shelters and charities affected by the fires. For more information on the situation and how to help, visit bestfriends.org/emergency-response/los-angeles-wildfires.

Updates on the developing story can also be found on the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com.

Andrew added: "It is a terrifying time. All those affected need support, and raising awareness of community aid is the only thing many of us can do right now.

“My thoughts are with everyone impacted.”

Andrew has been staying in regular contact with his family here in the UK, checking in daily with his parents, siblings, and extended family in the wider Nottinghamshire area.