Nottinghamshire PCC urges people struggling with effects of city attacks to seek support through CARE
In a video on the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire’s (OPCCN) Facebook page, Mrs Henry says Help is available for anyone affected by the tragedy through Nottinghamshire Victim CARE, which offers people the chance to speak to a trained victim support professional who can provide a range of practical and emotional support.
The service, which also provides advocacy for victims of crime, is commissioned by the OPCCN.
There are people standing by to take calls now on 0800 304 7575 or nottsvictimcare.org.uk.
The helpline is open Monday to Friday, from 8am to 8pm and Saturday from 9am until 5pm.