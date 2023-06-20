Nottinghamshire Police among quickest in country to answer emergency phone calls

Research conducted by accident compensation experts claims.co.uk analysed the latest available data to determine how long police forces around the country take to answer emergency phone calls.

The study calculated the weighted average time it took for each constabulary to answer calls over the past year.

The findings were that Bedfordshire Police statistically takes the longest amount of time to answer emergency calls at an average of 36.1 seconds.

Nottinghamshire Police has the sixth best average answer time to emergency calls – taking around 8.88 seconds to pick up. Photo: Pixabay.

The police force also has the highest percentage of calls answered at 60 seconds or longer, 20.56 per cent.

Meanwhile, North Wales Police answers emergency calls the quickest on average at just 7.78 seconds.

Only 845 of the service’s calls over the past year took 60 seconds or longer to answer, a figure that means they are the only police force in the UK where less than 1 per cent of calls take more than a minute's wait to be answered.

A representative from claims.co.uk said: “Thousands of emergency calls are made each year.

“This research offers a fascinating insight into how quickly every UK police department answers those calls.

“Even the constabularies with the slowest emergency answer times tend to answer calls as quickly as possible, which only bodes well for the people they promise to serve and protect.”