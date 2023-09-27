Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the roads policing and serious collision investigation units provided on-the-spot safety advice and valuable education to road users during targeted patrols at known collision sites.

The activity was in support of a national campaign focused on improving the safety of vulnerable road users who tend to be involved in more collisions than others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers engaged with 418 people, including 312 pedestrians, 71 drivers, 21 motorcyclists, and 14 pedal cyclists, during their patrols on foot and in vehicles throughout last week.

Police engaged with hundreds of road users during the week of action. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Notable interactions included advising e-scooter riders, addressing phone use while crossing roads, and raising awareness of illegal vehicle tints and the dangers they pose to vulnerable road users.

A couple of vehicles were also seized for having no insurance.

Inspector Simon Allen, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We continue to encourage all road users to show consideration and respect for the safety of each other as we all have a duty to make our roads a safer place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“On one of the days of our operation a moped rider didn't let heavy rain stop them, even though they were clearly soaked and looked pretty chilly.

"When our officers asked them to stop, he seemed a bit worried, thinking he might have done something wrong.

“But when he found out our officers were just there to help, his mood soon brightened.

"They gave him some friendly advice and suggested ways to make riding in bad weather more comfortable and safer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Before saying goodbye, they handed over a fluorescent tabard and a rucksack to improve visibility and convenience on the road.

"The rider went from feeling anxious to genuinely thankful, saying the encounter had made their day.

"It also was stated by officers that it was good to be able to help people and they genuinely felt it was time well spent speaking to him.

“Reflecting on the week, I think we made a positive contribution by enhancing our visibility to the public and creating better road safety awareness.