Nottinghamshire Police seeking community groups in area supporting women and girls

Nottinghamshire Police have shared that they would like to improve their understanding of community concerns across the Nottinghamshire area.

The county policing team said there will be a specific focus on “reducing violence against women and girls” in their policing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And as part of the violence against women and girls (VAWG) programme, police will launch a girls and women engagement network (GWEN).

Nottinghamshire Police are seeking community groups supporting women and girls in the area.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said the network “aims to help officers identify concerns that women have within the community”.

This will involve members of neighbourhood policing teams attending community meetings regularly to find out specific issues and concerns.

If you run a Nottinghamshire community group and are interested in working with the police, you can register your interest in a new survey.

Visit rb.gy/81mvl to complete the survey and access additional details about the network.