Nottinghamshire wellness scheme that started in Bulwell has won regional honour

A Nottinghamshire fitness and wellbeing scheme that started in Bulwell has been honoured with a top national award.

Runspire is a fitness and wellbeing charity recognised for changing lives through running, walking, and mental wellbeing

Runspire Nottingham has just been named Most Empowering Fitness & Wellbeing Support NPO 2025 – East Midlands by Acquisition International Magazine.

Runspire is a grassroots not-for-profit that helps people of all ages and backgrounds get into running and walking, improve their mental health, and feel part of a friendly and supportive community.

It started out as Bulwell Runners in 2022 and quickly became a huge success story in the county and and beyond and now runs sessions in Bulwell, Strelley, St Ann’s, Lenton, West Bridgford, Carlton, Beeston, Colwick and Derby.

The scheme offers couch to 5K groups that are beginner-friendly, supportive, and fun, nordic walking sessions for those wanting to take part in low-impact fitness sessions and enjoy a good chat and wellness social walks with the emphasis being on a relaxed and pressure-free environment.

Paul Hopkins, Barrow Runners and Runspire founder, said: “This award means a great deal to us – it’s recognition of the passion, kindness, and community spirit that powers everything we do.

"From couch to 5K courses and nordic walking to gentle wellness walks, our sessions are all about creating a welcoming environment where:

"Everyone’s welcome, there’s no pressure, and no-one gets left behind.

"Each week, around 100 people join our sessions to boost their confidence, improve their mental wellbeing, connect with others and rediscover how good running or walking can make you feel.

“We’re absolutely buzzing to win this award.

"It’s not just for us it’s for every single person who’s ever come to a session, volunteered their time, or supported what we do.

"There’s a real community growing here in Nottingham, and this award shows that it’s being recognised far and wide.”

For more information on Runspire, email [email protected] or visit the website at runspire-notts.com