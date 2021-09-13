John Buckley joined as a Firefighter back in 1996, having transferred from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service where he was previously an On-Call Firefighter from 1994.

During his time with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service he has risen through the ranks and has worked on several stations and in various departments, before ultimately being appointed as Chief Fire Officer in 2014.

His vision for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has been based on three principles: delivering high quality services; good governance and financial sustainability and maintaining an engaged and motivated workforce.

Chief Fire Officer, John Buckley, is also Regional Chair for the Fire Leaders Association.

This has been evident during his tenure as Chief Fire Officer as he has led the organisation through significant change.

The Chief Fire Officer has been a passionate fundraiser for The Fire Fighters Charity, the charity which provides support to fire and rescue service staff and their families.

He has spearheaded the annual Chief’s Challenge which usually raises over £10,000 for the charity.

Councillor Michael Payne, Chair of the Fire Authority, said: “John has led the Service through challenging times over the past few years, and more lately ensuring that the Service has been at the forefront of supporting communities throughout the pandemic.

“He has made a huge difference at national level - representing the fire sector on finance and funding related issues as we approach the comprehensive spending review.

"John has led with distinction, integrity and a deep sense of commitment to the communities of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

“I would like to thank John for his exemplary service during his career. I know he remains fully committed to continuing to lead the organisation with his trademark passion and commitment over the next six months."

Chief Fire Officer John Buckley added: “It has and continues to be a real privilege to lead Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service. Six months is a long time away and there’s still much more that I want to see through while I am here.