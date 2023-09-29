Nottinghamshire's investigative fire dog 'good boy' Barney celebrates second birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barney, a sprocker spaniel, joined Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue service last year.

Tim joined the fire service 30 years ago, starting as a firefighter at the age of 22, before joining the fire investigation team later in his career.

Barney - the birthday boy.

He bought the now two-year-old Barney in December 2021 and has been training him since.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service shared the adorable photo of Barney in his party hat on their Facebook page – www.fb.com/NottsFRS

A spokesperson for the service said: “We wish a very happy second birthday to Barney, one of our fire investigation dogs.

“He's all dressed up and ready for his party with the other dogs.”

Tracy Barnes was one of many followers to wish Barney a “happy birthday”.

Commenting on the Facebook post, she said: “Happy birthday Barney, have a pawsome day.”

Kyrie Fullwood said: “Happy birthday Barney. Hope mum and dad have spoilt you.”