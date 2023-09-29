Nottinghamshire's investigative fire dog 'good boy' Barney celebrates second birthday
Barney, a sprocker spaniel, joined Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue service last year.
Barney and regional hydrocarbon detection dog handler Tim Marston, started their careers as the 16th fire dog team in the UK and join the existing dog team of Dave Coss and Dexter, working across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire fire services.
Tim joined the fire service 30 years ago, starting as a firefighter at the age of 22, before joining the fire investigation team later in his career.
He bought the now two-year-old Barney in December 2021 and has been training him since.
Barney is one of the service dogs specially trained to identify a variety of ignitable substances, assisting with criminal investigations to determine whether a fire has been started deliberately.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service shared the adorable photo of Barney in his party hat on their Facebook page – www.fb.com/NottsFRS
A spokesperson for the service said: “We wish a very happy second birthday to Barney, one of our fire investigation dogs.
“He's all dressed up and ready for his party with the other dogs.”
