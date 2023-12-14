Nottinghamshire-born Lioness Mary Earps has become the latest star to receive the highly coveted accolade of a tram named in her honour.

Widely considered to be a token of the highest praise from the city, the renaming follows Mary's incredible success at this year’s FIFA women’s world cup and the Lionesses' historic UEFA women's euro 2022 win.

The new Mary Earps tram was unveiled by Mary Earps during a special ceremony held at the NET depot close to the Wilkinson Street tram stop.

The BBC sport personality of the year nominee was joined by players from her grass roots team, the West Bridgford Colts, at the ceremony.

Mary Earps, who currently plays for both Manchester United and England, was born in West Bridgford and began playing for the West Bridgford Colts at just ten years old.

Mary said: “I can’t quite believe it.

“It’s not every day you get a tram named after you and it’s lovely to be back home in Nottingham to unveil it.

“It’s also great to meet some of the up-and-coming young West Bridgford Colts players which is where it all began for me.

“I’ll be sure to take a trip back to Nottingham soon and hopefully when I come back, I’ll be able to hop around on my own tram.”

Other Nottingham stars to have been honoured with a tram include actress Vicky McClure, cricketer Stuart Broad, ice skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and author DH Lawrence.

Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at NET, said: “Naming our trams after local heroes and notable people, such as Mary, serves as a great way to honour the successes of those from our city who are flying the flag for excellence.

“In Mary’s case, her significant contribution to football, especially in the women's game, is certainly something to be celebrated, and following calls from many locals to rename a tram in her honour, we thought it was a fantastic idea.

“We have honoured a range of noteworthy people who hail from our great city, including sportspeople, writers and advocates, many of which, like Mary, have been suggestions by locals.”