Notts Fire and Rescue Service recognised with national award for its crash simulation

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) has received the ‘best student experience’ at the 2025 Student Nursing Times Awards.

This award recognises an innovative road traffic collision (RTC) simulation exercise which gives student nurses a unique opportunity to understand the full patient journey, from emergency response at the scene to the recovery in hospital.

Taking place at the University of Nottingham (UoN) campus, the latest exercise featured a mock collision involving firefighters, paramedics, Lincolnshire’s Air Ambulance crew, student nurses and actors.

Jonathan Wilson, station manager of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I am extremely proud of this event, and how it has taken off to be so much more than just an exercise.

“Not only does this simulation provide a platform for agencies to work together, but it also gives both emergency service personnel and students to put their skills to the test in real life scenarios.

“Winning this award highlights the amazing work that is constantly being done in and around Nottingham, all with the same mission to keep Nottinghamshire safe.”

Professor Paul Gill, Dean and Head of the School of Health Sciences at UoN, said: “It has been fantastic to collaborate with our partners to deliver this highly realistic event.

“The collaboration with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) and East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has added huge value to our students learning, and offers a unique opportunity to understand how emergency services professionals handle complex situations.

“We are absolutely delighted that the judges recognised this initiative with the Best Student Experience award.”

Nicola Stewart, duty commander in Nottinghamshire at EMAS, said: “Exercises like this are vital for building confidence and capability in responding to challenging scenarios. It was a pleasure to work alongside our partner agencies and support the students taking part.

“A big thank you to the EMAS team members who contributed – we hope the experience was both enjoyable and valuable for everyone involved.”