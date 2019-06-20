Notts mum fulfils final wish days before losing her battle with brain cancer

A much-loved wife and mum of two fulfilled her dying wish just days before she lost her six-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer.

Sam Hart, aged 45, of Watnall Road, Hucknall, died in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18, just three days after she fulfilled her dying wish of a last ride on the back of a trike.

Mike and Sam Hart with their daughter, get aboard their trike for a trip to Matlock to fulfill Sam's wish.

Mike, her husband, 46, paid tribute to her.

He said: “She was the love of my life, and a great mum to Tom and Evie. She will be missed so much.”

Sam, mum to Evie, 12, and 18-year-old Tom was diagnosed with a stage-four brain tumour in January 2013.

Hundreds of bikers turned up at Hucknall’s Nabbs Inn, on Saturday, June 15 – the couple’s 23rd wedding anniversary.

More than 300 bikes were at the ride.

They all then headed to Matlock Bath, led by the couple on the trike ridden by Nick Farmer.

While they where there they had fish and chips, Sam had a chip cob.

Mike said the day was “amazing” and thanked everyone who made it possible.

Mike, owner of a commercial cleaning company has been a biker for 27 years and a member of House Spiders biker group.

He said: “At least she got Saturday, that was the main thing.

“We had a brilliant time Sam loved it, the amount of people there was astronomical, there was more than 300 bikes.

“I want to thank everyone who came – it really made the day.

“We couldn’t have wished for anything better, Sam’s last ride was perfect.”

Sam used to go on the back of Mike’s bike but became too unstable to go on the back.

She wanted to go on a trike to have a “good day out and make the most of it”.

Her funeral will be on Wednesday, July 3, at 1.15pm at Mansfield Crematorium, Derby Road, Mansfield.

Mourners have been asked not to wear black as per Sam’s wishes.

There will be family flowers only at the funeral, but, donations to the neurological centre at Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.

The centre found Sam’s brain tumour after she was rushed into hospital after fluid was found behind her eyes during a routine eye test.