Nurse at Dispatch area care home completes epic fundraising walk

Tracy Elmer, a divisional clinical lead nurse at Hall Park in Bulwell completed the Alzhei mer’s Society Trek26 2021 by walking 26 miles around the lake district at Penrith in August – raising a grand total of £665 for the charity.

Catherine Campbell, operations manager at Hall Park said: “Everyone at Hall Park was keen to show Tracy support on her trek, especially the residents, who enjoyed hearing all about the experience.

"Trek26 is a great cause that helps many people living with Alzheimer’s which is a cause very close to the hearts of all our staff and residents.

Tracy Elmer (right) celebrates completing the challenge with a fellow walker

"We are really proud of Tracy for completing the trek in an impressive time of just nine hours and 10 minutes and, of course, for being able to raise this money.