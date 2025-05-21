"Once-in-a-lifetime experience": Hucknall councillor attends Buckingham Palace garden party

A Hucknall councillor has described attending a garden party at Buckingham Palace as ‘truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central on Ashfield Council, was invited to the event in recognition of his service to the community and his ongoing work as a local councillor.

The event, hosted in the stunning gardens of the Palace, was attended by members of the Royal Family – including the Prince of Wales – and invited guests from across the country who have made a positive difference in their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Waters said: “What a wonderful day, truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy such magnificent grounds and to be invited to the Royal Garden Party.

Coun Lee Waters said attending a Buckingham Palace garden party was a 'once-in-a-lifetime experience'. Photo: Submitted

"Just everything was so much more than expected, it was such an honour to be there.

One particularly moving moment stood out to Coun Waters was an interaction between the Prince of Wales and a young boy.

Coun Waters continued: “Prince William was absolutely incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He spent a long time with a little boy who had lost both of his legs, making him laugh, joking with him and giving him his full attention.

"It was genuine and heartfelt, I found it was deeply moving to witness such warmth and humanity from our future King.”

Guests enjoyed a traditional afternoon tea in beautifully kept surroundings, with military bands playing and the sun shining on what proved to be a perfect day.

Coun Waters added: “It was a privilege to be surrounded by so many inspirational people from all walks of life.

“The day will stay with me forever, and I’m proud to have represented Hucknall at such a prestigious event.”