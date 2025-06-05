One in 20 households in Ashfield have easy access to open water

One in 20 households in Ashfield can get to open water within a short walk, new figures show.

The Canal and Rivers Trust said regular access to water can improve ‘physical and mental health and wellbeing’ and called for England's waterways to be better protected.

New data from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA shows how many neighbourhoods in England have easy access to open water.

It shows out of the 57,644 households in Ashfield, only five per cent have ‘substantial’ access to blue space – meaning people can walk to a publicly accessible river, sea, lake or canal within 15 minutes.

New figures show one in20 households in Ashfield have easy access to open water. Photo: Other

To qualify for this, the 'blue space' must be at least half a hectare in area or can be walked alongside for a minimum distance of 250 metres.

A separate, less stringent definition shows 86 per cent of households in Ashfield have access to any sort of blue space, outside of these criteria.

A spokesperson for the Canal and Rivers Trust, which looks after 2,000 miles of canals and rivers across England and Wales, said canals can be a key way to gain access to nature, especially for those living in built-up areas.

They said: "The UK is in 14th place in the European League table across all three metrics of greatest biodiversity loss, lowest nature connectedness and highest wellbeing inequalities.

"Our canals can help address all these challenges, providing free, open access to nature and waterside locations near the homes of over nine million people across England and Wales.

"We saw this during Covid, when numbers of people using our towpaths in residential urban areas grew – not everyone can sit in a garden or drive to the coast."

Across England, only 28 per cent of households had access to substantial blue spaces.

These figures were higher for those in urban areas (30 per cent), than in rural ones (21 per cent).

However, this trend was reversed when considering the broader definition of blue space, at 94 per cent for rural areas and 85 per cent for urban.

The Rivers Trust, which represents conservationists caring for UK rivers, said the health of rivers must be improved ‘to ensure that access to healthy blue spaces is equitable for all’.

A spokesperson also called on the Government to provide funding for landowners to provide better access to rivers, to ‘improve river health and bolster the wellbeing benefits that these spaces can provide recreational users’.

A DEFRA spokesperson said: "Our rivers, lakes and seas across the country are a great source of pride.

"That’s why we are taking urgent action to clean them up for good and will create nine new National River Walks, so more people can experience the benefits of our beautiful waters."