Opportunities for Hucknall and Bulwell jobseekers as Domino's announces recruitment plans

The fast-food chain, which has an outlet on Hucknall Road in Bulwell, as well as several others around Ashfield, has already recruited thousands of workers in the past year to keep up with demand, and now hopes to hire around 8,000 drivers nationally.

The latest move comes as a nationwide shortage of goods vehicle drivers continues to plague the UK economy.

Domino's said it offered good long-term prospects, as more than 90 per cent of store managers had started in the kitchen or as delivery drivers.

Could you work for Domino's?

It also stressed that most of the jobs on offer were permanent and not just for Christmas.