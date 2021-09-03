Outgoing Hucknall sergeant proud of work tackling drugs and off-road bike crime

Sgt Morley is leaving his role after two-and-a-half years to become a custody sergeant in Mansfield.

PS Paul Shortt will replace him as Hucknall sergeant.

Sgt Morley said: “I will be sad to leave Hucknall, there have been a few challenges but overall I think we’ve done some quite good work while we’ve been over there, especially with drugs and off-road motor cycle issues.

Sgt Colin Morley, centre, is proud of his work in Hucknall

"The bits we really concentrated on, especially with the off-road bikes issues, was the problems at the Rolls Royce site and helping with issues at Annesley, although that came under Kirkby, they needed support from Hucknall too.

"The drugs side of things was sporadic and dotted all around Hucknall, so whichever communities the intelligence led us too, that’s where we concentrated on."

One issue regularly brought up by Hucknall residents and councillors alike is police presence in the town, especially since the police station shut.

Some councillors have called for a police drop-in point to be established at Hucknall Library but Sgt Morley believes officers are maintaining a good presence in the town.

He said: “Working on the neighbourhood team, my staff are out whenever the possibly can and we are having another officer come over to the Hucknall team.

“But obviously, we have to go where the work is and if an incident is reported elsewhere, we need to go to that.

"We can’t just have officers walking around aimlessly, they’re always sorting work out or on their way to an incident.”

In the last two years, Sgt Morley and his team have achieved strong results in a number of areas around the town.

And he believes Hucknall is in better shape now than when he took over, notably due to the public becoming far more willing and able to help the police.

He continued: “I think Hucknall is a better place to be now, we’re getting more people contacting us with email, mobile phones and online reporting.