Lovelace Theatre Group is presenting Beauty and the Beast at the John Godber Centre from Thursday, January 19 to Sunday, January 22.

A classic family panto with plenty of fun and laughter, performances are 7.30pm on January 19 and 20, 2.30pm and 7.30pm on January 21 and 1pm and 5.30pm on January 22.

Tickets are £9 and £8 on 01159 681011 or the group’s Facebook page.