'Pappfest': Papplewick Village Fair is back and ready to go this month
Happening on Saturday, August 30, Pappfest will be staged on the fields in front of Papplewick Church with the event running from 12noon to 5.30pm.
This year’s packed event will feature live music on the main stage, live entertainment in the arena, bars selling Prosecco, gin, Pimms, beers and real ales, a food court with tea rooms, market stalls selling food and crafts, inflatables, a petting farm, classic cars and more.
Anyone wanting to enter the classic car event should email [email protected]
There will also be a special dog show at 2pm, hosted by Barking Mad Dog Care of Nottingham, where categories will include Papplewick Princess, Papplewick Prince, Cutest Puppy, Golden Oldie and Best In Show.
There will also be a special Best Friends category for children and their dogs, in memory of Anthony Cundy, a big supporter of Papplewick Village Fair.
The Best Friends category will be limited to 20 places and entries will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.
You must be registered to enter the dog show – registration is open between 11.45am and 1.30pm on the day at the Barking Mad team gazebo.
The event will also be supporting the following charities:
Papplewick & Linby Village Hall
Zephyr’s
Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance
Maggie’s
MS Society Mansfield & District
Girlguiding Hanson House
The Little Ted Foundation
Organisers are also looking for volunteers to help run the event on the day – email [email protected] if you can help.
