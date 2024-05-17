Papplewick Pumping Station, Newstead Abbey and Bestwood Park all part of new arts trail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Papplewick Pumping Station, Newstead Abbey and Bestwood Country Park are among local landmarks that feature on a new arts trail in Nottinghamshire.

Visual artists Mandy Keating, Tracey Meek and Chris Campbell teamed up with local groups and schoolchildren to create drawings inspired by Nottinghamshire’s heritage and landscapes.

And the artwork from those workshops has been used by Chris in his designs for the sculptures.

Papplewick Pumping Station is one of the sites on the new art trail. Photo: Other

Each sculpture on the trail invites you to ‘take time to connect’ with this place and with each other.

Inspire: Culture, Learning, Libraries collaborated with Landscape Partnership Scheme Miner2Major and British portrait photographer Alistair Morrison on the project, connecting with local artists, venues and community groups to help leave a legacy of artworks in key locations across Sherwood Forest.

The trail is part of a wider national project led by Alistair Morrison, who has created Time to Connect by photographing people and places around the UK.

And Nottinghamshire is the starting point for what will be a five-year journey that will take him around the UK in a converted camper van, which also doubles as a mobile studio, to capture a portrait of people and places in the UK.