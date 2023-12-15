News you can trust since 1904
Volunteers and service users from the Hope Lea Project in Hucknall enjoyed their Christmas dinner at the Royal British Legion Club. Photo: SubmittedVolunteers and service users from the Hope Lea Project in Hucknall enjoyed their Christmas dinner at the Royal British Legion Club. Photo: Submitted
Party time for Hucknall charity as they start the Christmas celebrations

Hucknall charity the Hope Lea Project was full of festive spirit as it hosted a Christmas dinner at the Royal British Legion Club in the town.
By John Smith
Published 15th Dec 2023, 17:52 GMT
Hope Lea are a small, local non-profit making charity attended by adults with a learning difficulty.

Posting on its Facebook page, the charity said: “Thank you to Cathy Tomlinson and team at Hucknall's Royal British Legion for looking after us and providing a wonderful three course meal.

“Also thanks to Kev and Phil Rostance for the entertainment.

"And Santa. The star of the show at this time of year.

“A wonderful time was had by all.”

Here are some great photos from a lovely day.

A lovely time was had by all

1. Hope Lea Christmas dinner

A lovely time was had by all Photo: Submitted

Two of Santa's little helpers

2. Hope Lea Christmas dinner

Two of Santa's little helpers Photo: Submitted

Time to dance as Phil Rostance provides the entertainment

3. nhud-22-12-23 hope lea13 NMSYupload.jpg

Time to dance as Phil Rostance provides the entertainment Photo: Submitted

Having dinner with one of Santa's elves

4. Hope Lea Christmas dinner

Having dinner with one of Santa's elves Photo: Submitted

