Party time for Hucknall charity as they start the Christmas celebrations
Hucknall charity the Hope Lea Project was full of festive spirit as it hosted a Christmas dinner at the Royal British Legion Club in the town.
Hope Lea are a small, local non-profit making charity attended by adults with a learning difficulty.
Posting on its Facebook page, the charity said: “Thank you to Cathy Tomlinson and team at Hucknall's Royal British Legion for looking after us and providing a wonderful three course meal.
“Also thanks to Kev and Phil Rostance for the entertainment.
"And Santa. The star of the show at this time of year.
“A wonderful time was had by all.”
Here are some great photos from a lovely day.
