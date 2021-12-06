Back in September, organisers put out a post that Hucknall would be hosting the weekendlong event and venues across the town have sent them information on what events, entertainment and offers they have on

And now, this weekend, from Friday, December 10 to Sunday, December 12, there will be a feast of eating, drinking and live music for everyone to enjoy and get into the Christmas spirit over.

And to add to the sense of occasion, it will be Christmas jumper weekend too, so all venues taking part want to see you in your best festive creations.

The big festive weekend sees a host of live entertainment taking place at bars and pubs across Hucknall this weekend.

Venues taking part and events they are offering are as follows:

Damo's

Friday to Sunday: Cider festival showcasing more than 40 ciders from all over the country

Saturday, 8pm: Alex & His Ukulele – Entertainment from Hucknall's very own Alex playing well known sing-a-long hits and festive favourites.

Red Lion

Friday, 5pm: Disco karaoke with PCP Pete.

Saturday, 8pm: Jester Rocks Christmas – Live rock band.

Sunday, 5pm - Disco karaoke with DJ Tank.

Half Moon

Friday, 8pm: DJ Paul Butler playing chart, house, garage and R&B hits

Saturday, 8pm: DJ Clive B playing chart, house, 80s and 90s hits.

H2O Bar and Lounge

Friday, 8pm: Christmas retro disc playing festive favourties and feel-good anthems.

Saturday, 8pm: 80s and 90s ‘cheese’ disco – Get the Cheddar ready as we dive deep into the archives of some of the pasts most cheesy, yet loveable hits from the decades

Sunday, 6pm: Christmas quiz – Complimentary food and festive fun for all the family.

Havana Blue

Friday to Sunday: Christmas-themed cocktails to enjoy in a relaxing atmosphere for those wanting to have a chance to catch up and toast to the festive season with friends.

Byron’s Rest

Saturday, 7.30pm: Thrasonic - Join the regular for a few jars of ale and a sing-along with the live band.

Baker and Bear

Sunday, 4.30pm: Russ Gregory – An acoustic set for a chilled afternoon with the singer.songwriter.

Green Dragon

Friday, 9pm: Dice shakers - Time to get your dancing shoes on and rock & roll with this rockabilly band

The Nabb Inn

Saturday, 8pm: Lady Rose – live music duo.

Door 57

Sunday, 7pm: Phil Rostance & Ben Marshall unplugged – Second birthday and Christmas celebrations.

George Street WMC

Saturday: ‘We've missed you’ Christmas tour show (over-18s only)

Sunday: ‘We've missed you’ Christmas tour show (all ages).