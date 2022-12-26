Paw-some gesture from Hucknall demolition firm to needy animal shelter

Hucknall-based Total Reclaims Demolition, Baker Brook Industrial Estate, Wigwam Lane, has brought some much-needed joy to the cats, dogs, gerbils, hamsters and rabbits of the RSPCA Animal Centre in Radcliffe-on-Trent, after donating some much-needed supplies.

Answering a cry for help from centre manager Ella Carpenter, the firm has supplied the shelter with bedding, towels and treats.

Advertisement

Stephen Fisher, Total Reclaims’ business development manager, a former volunteer at the centre, has three labradors and knows just how expensive looking after dogs can be.

RSPCA Animal Centre manager Ella Carpenter with Stephen Fisher, Total Reclaims Demolition business development manager.

Stephen said: “We have a good relationship with the shelter – we demolished their old centre and I used to volunteer there, while I have friends who still do.

“I contacted Ella and they were looking for bedding.

Advertisement

“We have bought 15 metres of specialist vet bedding, which is hypoallergenic and washable, as well as a bundle of towels, and boxes of treats.

“We are mindful of the plight of some of the dogs down there – it’s heart-wrenching.

Advertisement

“We urge any other small businesses to get involved and contact the centre, to identify their needs.”

Advertisement

Melvyn Cross, managing director of Total Reclaims, which has 25 experience in transforming the Nottinghamshire skyline, as well as projects nationwide, gave his full support to the gesture.

He said: “Rising fuel bills and the recent cold snap have deepened the issue and it goes without saying the RSPCA is such a worthy cause, and anything we can do, helps.

Advertisement

“I urge everyone to think how they might be able to help others that are in need.”

The animal shelter had appealed for support, with the cost-of-living crisis sparking a rise in people giving up their pets, coupled with the centre’s own running costs increasing, leading to concerns for how the local facility can continue to meet the animals’ needs.

Advertisement

Ella said: “The donation brings much-needed supplies and is most welcome. However, we are still in need of further support and would welcome the donation of old towels and vet bedding

“Our staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure all the animals in our care receive the warmth, comfort and support they deserve.”

Advertisement