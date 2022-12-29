Pele: Brazilian football legend dies age 82 as tributes are paid to one of the game's best players
Brazilian footballing icon Pele has died age 82, his agent has confirmed.
Regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, the former Santos striker has been at Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo for a month, receiving care for cardiac and renal dysfunction.
Edson Arantes do Nascimento won three world cups in his career, in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He is the only player to date to achieve this.
He also scored 757 goals in 831 games for his club – although Santos claim the final total was closer to 1,000.
Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, has been updating his adoring fans on his condition via social media.
Today, Thursday, she said: “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”
In a 2020 poll conducted by the BBC, Pele was voted as the greatest footballer of all time – ahead of the likes of Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.