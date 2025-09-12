People warned to be more vigilant against burglaries as darker nights draw in

Nottinghamshire Police have issued a reminder for people to be extra vigilant to protect their properties and valuables as the darker nights start to draw in.

A post on the Ashfield Police Facebook page said: “As autumn approaches and the nights get darker, we often see an increase in burglaries.

“That’s why we’re urging you to be particularly vigilant and consider practical measures to significantly reduce your risk of becoming a burglary target.

“Opportunistic thieves will often look for easy targets, trying door handles and windows for quick access. They will also look for empty properties or properties with valuables in plain view.

Ashfield Police have issued a warning to be extra vigilant

“Make sure you keep your doors and windows locked and keep valuables, such as jewellery, in a safe place and out of sight.

“Make your property harder to access – here are some simple home security steps:

“Lock all doors and windows every time you leave the house, even just when you’re out in the garden, and make sure they’re locked before you go out. Don’t even leave windows slightly ajar because that might give space for someone to jemmy a window to gain access.

“If you’ve got a door or window that isn’t working correctly – make sure you rectify it as soon as possible. Ensure that good quality locks or bolts are fitted to all outside doors.

“Remove keys from locks and keep them out of reach and out of sight from windows. Ensure that all keys are kept away from the letterbox and that your house and keys are secure before you go to bed.

“Fitting a burglar alarm can help deter burglars. If you have one, make sure it’s set.

“Don’t leave valuable items such as laptops and jewellery in view of windows. Lock valuable items away in a Secured by Design (SBD) approved domestic safe in your home and consider leaving important documents and valuable items with other family members if you’re going on holiday.

“You can register your valuables online for free at https://orlo.uk/lrj89 to help improve the chances of being reunited with your valuables if they are stolen.

“In an emergency, if you or someone else is in immediate danger, or if the crime is in progress, always call 999.

“If you see anyone acting suspiciously in your neighbourhood call us on 101.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to report a crime or suspicious behaviour.

“Did you know, you don't have to speak to us over the phone to report a non-emergency crime? Our call handlers are contactable via Live Chat to take reports and give advice and information.

“This option is also useful for those who may not be able to speak over the phone.

“Live Chat is available from 7am to 10pm, seven days a week. To start a chat visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk and look for the Live Chat icon in the bottom right corner.

“Please note that Live Chat is not the same as direct messages on social media. You cannot make reports via social media messages.”

For more information and crime prevention advice visit the guides at www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention.