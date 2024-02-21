Photo: Meet five dogs in Mansfield and Ashfield – now 'thriving' after a bad start in life

Here are five of your ‘heroic’ dogs deserving of a mention.
Disclaimer: All dogs are heroes.
Here are just five that we are sharing with you.
1. Seb
Denise, founder of Cuckney-based Doggy Dens UK Rescue, shared this photo of Seb. Seb was left for dead in Macedonia and rescued by Pawpers in the Ruff (Doggy Dens' international partner). He did not have an easy start in life, but has come on leaps and bounds during his rehabilitation process. Seb was found dumped with the trash, malnourished and on death's door. Now, he is thriving and making progress with his new family. Recently, Seb (and owner Sarah) launched a fundraising walk for Doggy Dens, with a walk in Sutton, and raised more than £100 for the charity. Seb is nominated for animal rescue of the year. Denise said: "Seb is one of the most beautiful dogs I’ve met. He is an absolute fighter." Photo: Denise Hardwick
2. Tar Boy
Tar Boy was put forward as a heroic dog in the area by Doggy Dens UK Rescue founder, Denise Hardwick. Denise said that Tar Boy has come a long way since he was found abandoned in a factory ground, covered in tar. He was left to die for three days until Macedonian rescuers gave him life-saving attention and treatment. Despite not having the best start in life, this boy is now settling into his new Mansfield home. As with all dogs at Doggy Dens UK Rescue site, they are all worthy of a mention. Readers can see more about the charity and its rescue dogs by visiting doggydensukrescue.co.uk Photo: Denise Hardwick
3. Baby Dave the Rottweiler
Baby Dave the Rottweiler is a heroic dog. "He is my world", said owner Amy. Unfortunately Dave did not have the best start in life, as Amy said a breeder put money before welfare. "The moment I met him, I knew he was worth fighting for", she added. Dave was diagnosed with salmonella, two luxating patellas, allergies, and only a few weeks ago, his owner was informed about one of his bad hips, one of which luxates. At just three-years-old, baby Dave is a fighter. Amy said: "Although he is constantly going through so much - he has helped me so much mentally. I don't know where I would be without him." Photo: Amy Roebuck
4. Elvis
Cathy Chrystal said she rehomed Elvis last year at her Nottinghamshire home and loves him to bits. He came to the UK from Romania with half a tail, half an ear missing and only three legs. She said: "We called him Elvis as his paw was 'caught in a trap' when he was found in Romania." He was very nervous when he first moved in but is now more at ease, very relaxed and full of love for his new family. He also has several doggy siblings to keep him entertained. Photo: Cathy Chrystal