Photo: Meet five dogs in Mansfield and Ashfield – now 'thriving' after a bad start in life

3 . Baby Dave the Rottweiler

Baby Dave the Rottweiler is a heroic dog. "He is my world", said owner Amy. Unfortunately Dave did not have the best start in life, as Amy said a breeder put money before welfare. "The moment I met him, I knew he was worth fighting for", she added. Dave was diagnosed with salmonella, two luxating patellas, allergies, and only a few weeks ago, his owner was informed about one of his bad hips, one of which luxates. At just three-years-old, baby Dave is a fighter. Amy said: "Although he is constantly going through so much - he has helped me so much mentally. I don't know where I would be without him." Photo: Amy Roebuck