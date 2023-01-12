2. Vicky McClure

Wollaton-born Vicky McClure, aged 39, has been busy and booked on television since her breakout role in Shane Meadows' film This Is England (2006). McClure auditioned for the Central Junior Television Workshop when she was 11 and was coached by fellow Nottingham-born actress Samantha Morton. McClure is best known for her role as Lorraine 'Loz' Jenkins in the This is England film and mini-series from 2006 until 2015, and Detective Inspector Kate Fleming in BBC's Line of Duty (2012–present).

Photo: Shutterstock