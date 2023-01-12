From ‘Line of Duty’, ‘Skins’, and ‘The Walking Dead’ to ‘Game of Thrones’ and top UK soaps and series – The Television Workshop has produced some familiar faces over the last 40 years.
The Television Workshop, formerly known as the Central Junior Television Workshop, is a charity offering training for young people in performance skills for television, film, radio and theatre.
Opened in 1983, the Nottingham-based drama group is the charity’s original workshop and is responsible for some of the biggest names on television.
Check out these 10 ‘homegrown’ TV stars who trained with the Nottinghamshire drama group.
1. Samantha Morton
Samantha Morton, aged 45 from Nottingham, was a member of Nottingham's Television Workshop, formerly Central Junior Television Workshop, and entered the British acting scene in 1991. The award-winning actress has starred in films such as Emma (1996), Under the Skin (1997) and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016). Morton recently starred in HBO's The Walking Dead. She won a Primetime Emmy Award, BAFTA Award, and Golden Globe Award nomination for her role as Myra Hindley in the HBO film Longford (2006).
Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
2. Vicky McClure
Wollaton-born Vicky McClure, aged 39, has been busy and booked on television since her breakout role in Shane Meadows' film This Is England (2006). McClure auditioned for the Central Junior Television Workshop when she was 11 and was coached by fellow Nottingham-born actress Samantha Morton. McClure is best known for her role as Lorraine 'Loz' Jenkins in the This is England film and mini-series from 2006 until 2015, and Detective Inspector Kate Fleming in BBC's Line of Duty (2012–present).
Photo: Shutterstock
3. Jack O'Connell
Jack O'Connell, a 32-year-old actor from Derby, is probably best known for his role as James Cook in the British hit series Skins (2007). O'Connell, at age 13, attended the Television Workshop in Nottingham, where he trained in drama twice a week. His first lead Hollywood role was in Unbroken (2014), a biographical film drama, directed by Angelina Jolie. He has since starred in the Netflix film adaptation of Lady Chatterley's Lover.
Photo: Mark Douet
4. Bella Ramsey
Isabella May Ramsey was born in Nottingham. She is a 19-year-old actress, probably best known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in the HBO hit Game of Thrones (2011). She began auditioning for roles while at the Television Workshop.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images