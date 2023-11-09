3 . Visit a panto

Notts has become well known for its plethora of pantos during the festive season. The Theatre Royal will be hosting Dick Whittington, Nottingham Playhouse are hosting Cinderella AND A Christmas Carol, Southwell Minster will also be hosting a Christmas Carol, and Nottingham Arts Theatre will be showing Sleeping Beauty. Mansfield town centre will also welcome visitors to the Palace Theatre to enjoy a festive Beauty and the Beast, starring Mansfield's favourite funny guy - Adam Moss and CBBC royalty, Dani Harmer. Various times and dates, with prices varying. Head to the Visit Nottinghamshire website for more information. Photo: Tom Platinum Morley