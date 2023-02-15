Here are 11 cats from Mansfield Adoption Centre, your local Cats Protection branch, in need of a forever home.
Cats Protection’s Mansfield Branch, on Mansfield Road, Warsop, was established in 1996 and has been a focus for cat lovers in the area ever since.
The branch saw a 34 per cent increase in the number of cats it was able to rehome in 2022 over the previous year.
With 448 passing through its doors, cats are admitted to the centre for different reasons, from an owner passing away to a change in living circumstances.
Check out 11 of the cats at the centre needing a new home, along with their stories.
1. Tigger
Tigger is a proper rescue cat. He came to Mansfield Cat Rescue following his owner sadly passing away. He is the oldest cat at the centre but he also is probably the fussiest, according to staff. Tigger is looking for a retirement home to spend his golden years, giving lots of cuddles and receiving the love and attention he deserves.
Photo: Submitted
2. Jeff
Handsome boy Jeff would be best suited with an experienced cat owner. Although he does love to sit on your knee and have a head tickle, he knows his own mind and will certainly tell you when he’s had enough. Jeff would not be suited to a home with young children.
Photo: Submitted
3. Pomidora
Pomidora was brought into the branch as a long-term stray who is struggling with the hustle and bustle of the centre. Unfortunately due to this, staff and volunteers do not know much about her past life. Pomidora sadly had to have the tips of her ears removed due to sun damage, a problem that many cats with white ears suffer from. She would suit a quieter home looking for an independent cat.
Photo: Submitted
4. Hamlet
Meet Hamlet! A gentle boy who loves everyone and everything. Due to his age, he is suffering from a little bit of arthritis in his back legs, but this is nothing regular pain medication can’t fix. He could live with other cats and kids in a new home.
Photo: Submitted