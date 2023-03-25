Photos: 11 gorgeous greyhounds from Nottinghamshire in need of a forever home
Here are 11 gorgeous greyhounds from a Nottinghamshire rescue centre seeking a forever home.
Retired Greyhound Trust East Midlands, Crossing Cottage Kennels is a small independent charity in Nottinghamshire, ensuring the long-term welfare of greyhounds after retirement from racing.
Every year between 8,000 and 9,000 greyhounds, aged from two to six, retire from racing thanks to the efforts of the RGT, with many of them finding a new home.
The sanctuary, at Sutton on Trent, provides a temporary home for up to 30 retired greyhounds at once.
John and Judith Morton, owners of the rescue, have been homing greyhounds since 2000.
For more information about the centre, its work and how you can get involved, visit rgteastmidlands.co.uk
Check out these 11 gorgeous greyhounds available for adoption, just a small selection of hounds at the sanctuary, searching for a forever home...