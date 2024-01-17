Photos: 12 Nottinghamshire village folklores and customs including Robin Hood

4 . Baby-rocking ceremonies in Blidworth

Traditionally, the baby boy born closest to Christmas day in the village is rocked in a cradle to re-enact the presentation of Jesus at the temple in Jerusalem. The baby is baptised at St Mary’s Church, often during the Holy Communion Service in the morning and then rocked during the ceremony that afternoon. The practice dates back to the Middle Ages. The ceremony fell out of favour in the 1600s because it became an excuse for excess partying and drinking among villagers. There was even a murder at the 1598 rocking. But Blidworth revived the tradition in 1922, and the village church is believed to be the only place in the world where it still takes place. Pictured: The unveiling of the Rocking sculpture at Forest Folk Corner in Blidworth ten years ago. Photo: Roger Grayson