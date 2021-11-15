Photos as hundreds turn out in Hucknall for community walk to highlight threat to Whyburn Farm green belt

More than 3,000 homes are earmarked for the picturesque site as part of the controversial emerging Ashfield Local Plan.

But there has been a huge groundswell of objection and protest – along with a public meeting, co-ordinated petition and campaign group.

And last Saturday (November 13), up to 400 people stepped out alongside leaders of the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development (HAWFD) organisation.

In smaller groups, ramblers walked for 2.8 miles around the site, giving a clear indication of the scale of the development that is suggested.

Supporters, young and old, took on the route with the promise of delicious cakes and a cuppa on the return to Whyburn Lane.

One of the main organisers, Jemma Chambers, said afterwards: “I’m exhausted, but in a ‘wasn’t that bloody brilliant?’ way! What a turnout. And those cakes? Yum.

"I think we had 350-400 people, more than double what we expected so please do accept my apologies if things got a little hectic at times.”

She added: “Apologies also if my little boy bellowed ‘MONEY’ at you, and shook his bucket.

“Massive thank you for coming, to the fantastic bakers, our walk leaders, first aiders, our commitee and everyone else who pitched in. I can’t tell you how much it’s appreciated.”

And there was plenty of additional backing for the campaign – and appreciation on the success of the walk on the HAWFD Facebook page.

David Hucko Hutson said: “It was a great walk and a brilliant turnout.”

Elaine Tunstall said to Jemma: “You and your team did a fantastic job. Well done!”

Diane Cresswell added: “Well done to everyone who was responsible for organising, volunteering and attending. It was awesome.”

Karen Cavers said: “What an awesome afternoon. Well done team Whyburn. You did an amazing job.”

Kay Dabbs, who said: “Fantastic day, so great to see everyone showing support. Thanks to everyone who made it happen.”

And in a nod to the efforts of Jemma’s son, Sarah Stenson said: “He was a great little fundraiser, should use him at every charity event..”

