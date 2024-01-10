Photos: Buildings Hucknall Dispatch readers would like to see restored or demolished

We asked Hucknall Dispatch readers to share some suggestions for buildings in need of demolition or restoration in 2024.
Here is what readers had to say…
1. The Seven Stars
The Seven Stars, on West Street, closed in 2013. The Stars was a popular early stop-off en-route into Hucknall town centre at weekends for a pint and game of pool in the bar. It had a traditional layout of bar and lounge. James William would love to see the pub reopened. Photo: Shirley Watson
2. Annesley Road
One reader said he would love to see The Portland Arms on Annesley Road reopened. The former public house was closed in 2022 and turned into flats. Vince Valentine said: "Most of Annesley Road needs to go." Photo: Hucknall Dispatch
3. 'A new secondary school'
One reader called for a new secondary school to be built in the area. Pictured: The Holgate Academy on Hillcrest Drive. Photo: Google
4. 'Ones restored that shouldn't have been pulled down'
Gareth Foster said: "I'd like to see ones restored that shouldn't have been pulled down." This photo is of work underway in 2021 on the demolition of the former Co-op Bakery on West Street in Hucknall. Photo by Paul Atherley Photo: Paul Atherley