3 . Heritage Open Days

Heritage Open Days 2024 will run from Friday, September 6 to Sunday, September 15. Various National Trust sites will have opening days throughout September. Clumber Park near Worksop will host a free open day on Friday, September 6. The Southwell Workhouse and Infirmary will be part of the Heritage Days on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15. Photo: Rachel Atkins