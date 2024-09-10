PHOTOS: Here are seven cosy parks 'perfect' for an autumnal walk in Ashfield

Whether you stop by a nearby café before your walk or bring along a flask, these places are perfect for a seasonal stroll.
Here are seven places to visit this autumn for a refreshing walk in nature in or near Ashfield.
We have shared seven suggestions for the perfect autumnal walk in Ashfield. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
2. Kings Mill Reservoir
Kings Mill Reservoir in Sutton offers a wonderful autumnal walk, with a tree-covered path skirting parts of the reservoir where you can fully embrace the beauty of autumn. Photo: Ashfield Chad
3. Titchfield Park, Hucknall
Titchfield Park in Hucknall is a great place for a walk, especially during the autumn season. It's an award-winning Green Flag Park, located just a 10-minute walk from Hucknall Town Centre. Photo: Google
4. Sutton Lawn
Sutton Lawn is a great spot to visit in autumn. It is located on Lawn Avenue, making it one of Ashfield's cherished green spaces. Photo: Google
