2 . Warren Ireland

Warren was born in Mansfield but now lives in Kirkby, and started his music career by busking on the streets of Mansfield. Warren is releasing an EP and album this year, with plenty of gigs and a few festivals scheduled across the area. Warren is a 'looping' artist - and for those unaware of what ‘looping’ is – it is where recorded sounds are repeated and controlled by a looper pedal. The device that records the signal from a guitar or other audio sources and then plays the recording on a loop, essentially the modern-day version of a ‘one man’ band. His timeless edge, soulful voice and powerful lyrics showcase a raw, rare and revolutionary talent. To stay updated on Warren’s music and upcoming releases, visit www.facebook.com/WarrenIrelandUk Photo: Electric Bear Studios