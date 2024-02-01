From across the county – here are a selection of artists and bands to keep an eye on in 2024.
This is by no means an exhaustive list, but these are some of the names that have cropped up in recent weeks.
It would be great to make this a regular feature, so if you have gigs or music planned for the year and did not make the list – feel free to reach out for future coverage as we are keen to expand this list and support local music.
1. Wes Dolan
Wes Dolan has been busking and performing across Mansfield for many years. Previously, Wes may be most recognised for songs such as Land Of Fear and Blue Moon Inn. Wes is Mansfield town's much-loved busker, sharing original songs and covers with the community. He is currently available to hire for film, TV, radio projects and for public and private performance. Wes has lots of exciting projects lined up for 2024 and is definitely a musician to watch... See wesdolan.com for more details. Photo: Mansfield Chad
2. Warren Ireland
Warren was born in Mansfield but now lives in Kirkby, and started his music career by busking on the streets of Mansfield. Warren is releasing an EP and album this year, with plenty of gigs and a few festivals scheduled across the area. Warren is a 'looping' artist - and for those unaware of what ‘looping’ is – it is where recorded sounds are repeated and controlled by a looper pedal. The device that records the signal from a guitar or other audio sources and then plays the recording on a loop, essentially the modern-day version of a ‘one man’ band. His timeless edge, soulful voice and powerful lyrics showcase a raw, rare and revolutionary talent. To stay updated on Warren’s music and upcoming releases, visit www.facebook.com/WarrenIrelandUk Photo: Electric Bear Studios
3. Evelyn
Evelyn is a new singer songwriter from Mansfield, having started writing songs in September 2023 - she has an album set to launch in April 2024. Evelyn has a unique and haunting sound - I want to say Sophie Ellis-Bextor meets Evanescence, with a bit of Paramore sprinkled in. Her song 'You Brought Me Back' was featured on BBC introducing radio. Check out more of Evelyn's music at https://www.youtube.com/@Evelyn-zu9rc Photo: Photography by forecast designs
4. Lawrence County
Lawrence County is an Americana, alt-country & folklore band from Nottinghamshire - hailing from the green hills and valleys of the Bagthorpe Delta. Their sound is earthly, timeless and influenced by their surroundings. As stated on their website, 'the self-penned songs are brought alive with raggedy sing along choruses, that will stay with you, like good friends.' See www.lawrencecountymusic.com to read (and hear) more. Photo: Lawrence County Facebook