Photos: Meet 14 loving Nottinghamshire dogs looking for a forever home

Jade Sheldon, centre manager, said: “Let's keep a smile on their faces and give them something to wag their tails about.”
Here are the 14 adorable dogs in Nottinghamshire – waiting for their forever owners to take them home...
1. Ralph
Ralph is a six-year-old large retriever mix. Ralph is back with at the centre and is looking for a new home after his last adopters had to return him. He is neutered and he is a big strong boy and will need his new home to be experienced with rescue dogs and large breeds. He would need to be the only animal in the home but he is socially neutral on walks and has even had playdates with selected dogs. As always, introductions should be slow and steady. He cannot be rehomed with children, cats or small animals. Ralph was originally rescued from a shelter in Macedonia where he was extremely malnourished and in very poor condition. He is currently on the “fluffy” side so he is on a healthy raw food diet so he can drop some of the extra pounds. He loves to play with his football so an active home would be ideal so he can get his steps in. He loves a good game of tug with his rope and would flourish with some puzzle games for mental stimulation. Ralph settles down in his crate and is quiet in the evenings, his crate is his own little bedroom where he can have some space to himself. Visit doggydensukrescue.co.uk/ralph/ for more details. Photo: Doggy Dens UK Rescue
Shelby is a three-year-old medium mix breed. Shelby is shy at first but once trust is established she is extremely affectionate and loving. She will need a home that has experience with shy/low confidence dogs. She was originally rescued from Macedonia and has had some less than pleasant experiences in the past (domestic violence). She walks very well on the lead and is neutral towards dogs that she sees, she could potentially live with another dog (ideally a calm older dog) but would prefer to be the only dog. She requires a quiet home with no children. Shelby cannot live with cats. She is raw fed but her favourite food is Quavers, she will share but has the majority to herself. See doggydensukrescue.co.uk/shelby/ for more details. Photo: Doggy Dens UK Rescue
Shadow is a two and a half year old UK Pedigree Siberian Husky, he is absolutely beautiful with symmetrical black and white markings and striking pale blue eyes. Due to an unfortunate change in circumstances, Shadow’s owners cannot keep him. So, he is currently in kennels wowing volunteers with his “singing” while he waits for his forever home. Shadow is a very affectionate boy who loves children and gets on very well with people. He can be a bit bouncy due to his age so it is recommended any children be over “knock down” age. He is very smart and is fully house broken and toilet trained, he would pick up new commands and tricks easily. He can be strong when walking on the lead, as is typical of the breed, but he is in training to work on this and would need his new owners to continue this training. Shadow cannot be rehomed with cats or small animals but he could potentially share his home with another dog after slow introductions. More details can be found at doggydensukrescue.co.uk/shadow/ Photo: Doggy Dens UK Rescue
Daisy is a one year old retriever mix. Daisy is back at the centre through absolutely no fault of her own. She lived in a home for nearly a year but unfortunately the family’s child became allergic to her. Daisy is absolutely beautiful and has a sweet disposition and an infectious smile that just makes your day. She is very friendly with everyone she meets and gets on well with children. Daisy likes dogs and could easily live with a doggy sibling but she would be just as happy being the only dog as long as she gets some time to cuddle with her owners. She walks very well on the lead and will need a daily walk so she can get her steps in. She is very loved at the kennels and gets lots of love but she misses being in a home with loved ones. She is fully house trained and very intelligent, a bit of sausage will get you everywhere with Daisy as she is highly food motivated. She will learn more tricks easily, she is still young and has the potential to be a master of obedience or agility with some consistency and training. Daisy has not been cat tested but can be tested for a potential owner, with her lovely nature and young age, she could be trained to tolerate cats. Read more here: hdoggydensukrescue.co.uk/daisy/ Photo: Doggy Dens UK Rescue