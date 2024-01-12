Photos: Nine activities and attractions to visit in Nottinghamshire this year

With a new year of resolutions and (hopefully) some warmer weather on the way – you might fancy your hand at something new, or perhaps you would like to visit a place you didn’t realise was on the doorstep with your nearest and dearest...
Well, if that sounds like you – the following places may be worth a visit.
Here are some fun activities and attractions for all ages to visit this year.
1. Sherwood Forest Activity Centre
Sherwood Forest Activity Centre offers a wide range of activities for adults and juniors. Residents can book sessions for archery, axe and knife throwing, shooting, paintball, archery and more. Visit www.sherwoodforestactivitycentre.co.uk for more details on events and how to book a visit. Photo: Sherwood Forest Activity Centre
2. Jurassic Cove Adventure Golf
Families and/or friends can visit Jurassic Cove Adventure Golf on Stockhill Lane, Nottingham, for a dinosaur-themed hour of fun. Visit jurassiccove.co.uk for more details. Photo: James Oliver/Google
3. A trip to White Post Farm
White Post Farm on Mansfield Road, Farnsfield, is a great day out for all the family. The wildlife park and farm attraction features a wide range of animals, plus indoor and outdoor play areas. Website: www.whitepostfarm.co.uk Photo: Anne Shelley
4. Visit Nottingham Industrial Museum
Nottingham's Industrial Museum, located at Wollaton Hall, Gardens and Deer Park The Courtyard, is well worth a visit. The Nottingham Industrial Museum is a volunteer-run museum situated in part of the 17th-century stables block of Wollaton Hall. The museum celebrates the industrial history of Nottingham. See nottinghamindustrialmuseum.org.uk for more details. Photo: Nottingham Industrial Museum