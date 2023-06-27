Photos: Nine rescue dogs in North Nottinghamshire looking for a new home
Denise Hardwick runs Doggy Dens UK Rescue from the Rex Pet Hotel site on Shireoaks Hill Farm, Creswell Road, Cuckney.
Since 2020, Denise has raised thousands of pounds to transform old stables at the Rex Pet Hotel site, providing a safe sanctuary for rescued dogs.
Doggy Dens Rescue rehomes dogs across the UK, with dogs of all breeds, ages and backstories in desperate need of adoption.
The team works in partnership with Ivana Miseva and Marija Janakievska, part of Pawpers in the Ruff, a not for profit organisation in Macedonia.
There are various ways to support Doggy Dens’ with their rescue and rehoming efforts, whether that is applying to adopt a dog or volunteering your time.
Denise said the team “needs all hands on deck” – especially over the summer season.
For more information about the rescue work and charity, see shorturl.at/gtHQX and doggydensukrescue.co.uk
Here are nine dogs currently at the site, looking for a new home...