Denise Hardwick pictured alongside Jade Sheldon and Doggy Dens' volunteers.Denise Hardwick pictured alongside Jade Sheldon and Doggy Dens' volunteers.
Photos: Nine rescue dogs in North Nottinghamshire looking for a new home

Meet nine of the rescue dogs at a North Nottinghamshire rescue – where staff and volunteers continue working hard to rehabilitate and rehome dogs across the UK
By Phoebe Cox
Published 27th Jun 2023, 17:54 BST

Denise Hardwick runs Doggy Dens UK Rescue from the Rex Pet Hotel site on Shireoaks Hill Farm, Creswell Road, Cuckney.

Since 2020, Denise has raised thousands of pounds to transform old stables at the Rex Pet Hotel site, providing a safe sanctuary for rescued dogs.

Doggy Dens Rescue rehomes dogs across the UK, with dogs of all breeds, ages and backstories in desperate need of adoption.

The team works in partnership with Ivana Miseva and Marija Janakievska, part of Pawpers in the Ruff, a not for profit organisation in Macedonia.

There are various ways to support Doggy Dens’ with their rescue and rehoming efforts, whether that is applying to adopt a dog or volunteering your time.

Denise said the team “needs all hands on deck” – especially over the summer season.

For more information about the rescue work and charity, see shorturl.at/gtHQX and doggydensukrescue.co.uk

Here are nine dogs currently at the site, looking for a new home...

Meet Big Fred. You can find an adoption contract at doggydensukrescue.co.uk

1. Big Fred

Meet Big Fred. You can find an adoption contract at doggydensukrescue.co.uk Photo: Doggy Den's UK Rescue

Meet Baloo. Adoption forms can be found at doggydensukrescue.co.uk

2. Baloo

Meet Baloo. Adoption forms can be found at doggydensukrescue.co.uk Photo: Doggy Den's UK Rescue

Meet Shelby. More details on adoption forms can be found at doggydensukrescue.co.uk

3. Shelby

Meet Shelby. More details on adoption forms can be found at doggydensukrescue.co.uk Photo: Doggy Den's UK Rescue

Meet little Billy. More details on adoption and how to submit a form can be found at doggydensukrescue.co.uk

4. Billy

Meet little Billy. More details on adoption and how to submit a form can be found at doggydensukrescue.co.uk Photo: Doggy Den's UK Rescue

