Here are six dogs from a Nottinghamshire rescue centre in need of a forever home.
Staff at the site have been rescuing and rehoming dogs in Nottinghamshire for more than 30 years.
To find out more information about the centre and dogs available for adoption, email [email protected] or call 01623 792886.
Here are six dogs at the centre, looking for a similar success story to the 178 dogs who were rehomed from the Blidworth-based centre last year.
1. Frankie
This is Frankie. He is a 6-year-old Staffie cross Jack Russell. He is a sweet boy looking for an experienced home as he is worried around dogs and new people. He will need quiet walks where he will not come into contact with other dogs. Must be the only pet in the home. He can be left for up to four hours. He can live with children over 14. Photo: Jerry Green
2. Mars
This is Mars, he is a one-year-old cross breed that came in as a stray. He is a super clever boy and is looking for a home that will continue with his training. He is looking to be the only dog in the home as he is worried by other dogs. He is strong on the lead but works really hard on his loose lead walking. He can be left for up to two hours while he is settling but this can be built up. He can live with children over 11. Photo: Jerry Green
3. Henry
This is Henry, he is an eight-month-old Staffie cross. He is a sweet and bouncy boy that is learning to keep all four paws on the floor. He will need a family that will help him continue with his training. He can live with children over 14 but will need to be the only dog in the home as he is worried by other dogs. He can be left for two hours while he is settling in but this can be built up. Photo: Jerry Green
4. Coco
This is Coco, a nine-year-old Westie. She is such a sweet girl and looking for a home where she is the only dog and no other pets. She can have doggy walking friends. Being nine-years-old, she does have a touch of Arthritis and is on medication. She loves going for walks in the woods and taking in all the smells. She can live with children over seven. Photo: Jerry Green