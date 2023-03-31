News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
3 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
3 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
5 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Photos: Six 'pawsome' Nottinghamshire dogs looking for a forever home

Here are six dogs from a Nottinghamshire rescue centre in need of a forever home.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:30 BST

The Jerry Green Nottinghamshire rescue centre, on Warsop Lane, Blidworth, was first opened in 1988 as one of the smallest centres.

Staff at the site have been rescuing and rehoming dogs in Nottinghamshire for more than 30 years.

To find out more information about the centre and dogs available for adoption, email [email protected] or call 01623 792886.

The centre is open seven days a week, from 11am-2pm, and supporters can even set up a monthly direct debit at jerrygreendogs.org.uk/donate/donate/2/direct-debit from as little as £2 a month.

Here are six dogs at the centre, looking for a similar success story to the 178 dogs who were rehomed from the Blidworth-based centre last year.

This is Frankie. He is a 6-year-old Staffie cross Jack Russell. He is a sweet boy looking for an experienced home as he is worried around dogs and new people. He will need quiet walks where he will not come into contact with other dogs. Must be the only pet in the home. He can be left for up to four hours. He can live with children over 14.

1. Frankie

This is Frankie. He is a 6-year-old Staffie cross Jack Russell. He is a sweet boy looking for an experienced home as he is worried around dogs and new people. He will need quiet walks where he will not come into contact with other dogs. Must be the only pet in the home. He can be left for up to four hours. He can live with children over 14. Photo: Jerry Green

Photo Sales
This is Mars, he is a one-year-old cross breed that came in as a stray. He is a super clever boy and is looking for a home that will continue with his training. He is looking to be the only dog in the home as he is worried by other dogs. He is strong on the lead but works really hard on his loose lead walking. He can be left for up to two hours while he is settling but this can be built up. He can live with children over 11.

2. Mars

This is Mars, he is a one-year-old cross breed that came in as a stray. He is a super clever boy and is looking for a home that will continue with his training. He is looking to be the only dog in the home as he is worried by other dogs. He is strong on the lead but works really hard on his loose lead walking. He can be left for up to two hours while he is settling but this can be built up. He can live with children over 11. Photo: Jerry Green

Photo Sales
This is Henry, he is an eight-month-old Staffie cross. He is a sweet and bouncy boy that is learning to keep all four paws on the floor. He will need a family that will help him continue with his training. He can live with children over 14 but will need to be the only dog in the home as he is worried by other dogs. He can be left for two hours while he is settling in but this can be built up.

3. Henry

This is Henry, he is an eight-month-old Staffie cross. He is a sweet and bouncy boy that is learning to keep all four paws on the floor. He will need a family that will help him continue with his training. He can live with children over 14 but will need to be the only dog in the home as he is worried by other dogs. He can be left for two hours while he is settling in but this can be built up. Photo: Jerry Green

Photo Sales
This is Coco, a nine-year-old Westie. She is such a sweet girl and looking for a home where she is the only dog and no other pets. She can have doggy walking friends. Being nine-years-old, she does have a touch of Arthritis and is on medication. She loves going for walks in the woods and taking in all the smells. She can live with children over seven.

4. Coco

This is Coco, a nine-year-old Westie. She is such a sweet girl and looking for a home where she is the only dog and no other pets. She can have doggy walking friends. Being nine-years-old, she does have a touch of Arthritis and is on medication. She loves going for walks in the woods and taking in all the smells. She can live with children over seven. Photo: Jerry Green

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Nottinghamshire