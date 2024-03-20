Photos: With Easter on the way, here are 10 family-fun places in and around Nottinghamshire for under a tenner
Easter is just around the corner, and we want to help you make the most of it with your family in and around Nottinghamshire – all on a budget.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Mar 2024, 11:38 GMT
Thanks to Visit Nottinghamshire – here are 10 awesome places where you can have a great time all for under ten pounds in and around the county this Easter.
1. Visit a Nature Reserve
Sherwood Forest National Nature Reserve spans across 450 acres and was once a royal hunting forest. The reserve comprises areas of ancient native woodland, with slender birch trees growing alongside over a thousand veteran oaks, many of which are more than 500 years old. One of the most famous oaks is the Major Oak, which is believed to be 800 years old and was said to have been Robin Hood's hideout. In the summer of 2018, the RSPB opened a new visitor centre where visitors can learn about the history of the forest. If you are planning to visit the reserve, note that parking at the Visitor Centre costs a flat fee of £5 for the whole day. You can pay the parking fee at the machines using cash or card, and display your ticket in your car. Alternatively, you can use PaybyPhone during your visit. If you are an RSPB member, you can park for free by displaying your membership card on your dashboard. For more information about the county's nature reserves, visit www.visit-nottinghamshire.co.uk/things-to-do/attractions/nature-reserves Photo: Matthew Taylor
The world-famous Creswell Crags, a site that dates back 10,000 to 50,000 years, is a treasure trove of Britain’s only known Ice Age cave art. Imagine stepping into a world frozen in time, where ancient humans left their mark on the walls of these caves. The peaceful lake, surrounded by a limestone gorge dotted with caves, offers a unique experience for families, nature enthusiasts, and history buffs alike. This is ideal for a relaxing walk or picnic, with lots more to do and see! There is no charge to visit the site, shop, or coffee shop, or to walk around the lake and gorge. Creswell Crags only ask for a small contribution for parking, with all-day parking available for just £6, or £4 for three hours. Charges are also modest for the exhibition, at £3 for an adult, £2 for concessions, and children go free. The cave tours, starting from £10 per person for a public group tour, offer a unique opportunity to delve deeper into the history of this fascinating site. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire - Creswell Crags
Embark on a journey into the heart of Britain's deadliest conflict at The National Civil War Centre in Newark. Immerse yourself in this richly dramatic era of British history, encountering stories of gunpowder, plague, and plot as you traverse our fantastic galleries. Uncover the clash between Roundhead and Royalist, brother and brother, and delve into how a once all-powerful monarch met his fate at the hands of the axeman. The admission fee is now FREE for Newark and Sherwood residents and offers access to a wealth of historical information and interactive exhibits. For other visitors, entry is £8 for adults and £4 for children, with English Heritage members enjoying a further 30% off admission. Photo: National Civil War Centre - Newark Museum
Are you interested in exploring Nottingham's rich history and culture in more detail? Knowledgeable local guides can accompany you on a walking tour. You can visit historical pubs, discover the secrets of the Theatre Royal, chat with friendly local experts, and get exclusive insights into the best places to eat, drink, shop, and explore in Nottingham. If these options don't interest you, you can download the Guidigo Nottingham Trail App for a self-guided exploration of the city's key locations. Additionally, you can go at your own pace and follow the quirky and treasure hunt-style self-guided heritage walks of Curious About. These trails are available for Nottingham, Newark, and Southwell, and you can instantly download them to your mobile for just £7.49. At checkout, use the discount code VisitNotts25 to get a 25% discount on all purchases. Photo: National World