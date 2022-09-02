Picturesque Linby lands cash to fix broken pavements
Picturesque Linby has secured thousands of pounds of grant funding to fix broken stone pavements in the village.
Fourteen organisations are to benefit from a cash windfall from a pot of £79,919 from Nottinghamshire County Council’s Local Communities Fund (LCF), which provides a platform for groups to access much-needed money to deliver local projects.
LCF is a four-year initiative – the successor to the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS), which ended in 2021/22 – and gives organisations an opportunity to apply for capital grants of up to £20,000 to make improvements to facilities that support community access and boost health and wellbeing.
Linby Parish Council has been granted £8,309 to go towards the lifting and relaying of old slabs, purchasing new slabs and installing safety bollards as part of the restoration of broken stone footpaths in the village.
Coun John Cottee, Cabinet member for communities, said: “We hope the latest round of funding will provide a welcome boost to the organisations and volunteers who go above and beyond to support so many people in their communities.
“We have had a fantastic response to the LCF since its launch last autumn and I am delighted the latest allocation of money is going to groups that have demonstrated they are helping people to live healthier and more independent lives - as well as keeping children, vulnerable people and communities safe and protecting the environment.
“I would encourage any group, charity or sports clubs to get in touch with us at the earliest opportunity.”