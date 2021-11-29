Plan to demolish former Hucknall Police Station and build a large care home in its place

If given the green light, the plans, submitted by Preferred Homes Limited, would see the existing building bulldozed to make way for the development of a 71-bed extra care home with associated open space, landscaping, car and cycle parking, service infrastructure and engineering operations.

The plans, now available to view on the planning portal on the council’s website, would see all the existing buildings on the site removed and a new building comprising three and four-storey units built in its place.

The planning statement on the application said: “The principal feature of the application is a new building arranged over three and four storeys, which is proposed to accommodate 71 extra care dwellings, of which 65 will be one-bedroom units, and six will be two-bedroom units, all exceeding relevant space standards, a lounge and dining space, a kitchen, a bistro, and other communal spaces and staff amenity and ancillary service spaces, including a bin room and scooter store.

Plans have been submitted for the old Hucknall Police Station to be demolished and a care home built in its place

“The scheme follows the HAPPI principles and Housing Local Improvement Network (LIN) guidance, which are at the heart of the proposal, as well as MHCLG’s national design

guide.

"All dwellings proposed as part of the development will be for affordable rent, underpinned by a nominations agreement with the local authority.”

The police station closed in 2015 and has been at the centre of debate in recent months with many people suggesting it could be turned into the new proposed health centre for Hucknall, rather than seeing that project built on Piggins Croft car park.

Back in June, the Dispatch reported that five offers had been made for the site – which reportedly had an asking price of £1 million – one of which was believed to have been from Preferred Homes.

Now, the future of the site appears much clearer with the submission of these plans.

A decision on the application is due in February next year.